NBA: 1 Burning question every team must answer during the final stretch run
Over the final stretch of the season, every NBA team will have at least one burning question to answer.
Exploring one burning question that every NBA team will look to answer over the final stretch of the season after the NBA All-Star Break.
Now that the 2024 NBA All-Star Break is here, this is the ideal time for every team to take a deep breath and reevaluate everything that has happened so far in the season. Soon enough, though, the action will be back and teams will either make a strong push for the playoffs or begin to look forward to the 2024 NBA Draft or the offseason.
Over the course of the final two months of the regular season, there is very much at stake for many teams - whether they find themselves in a fight for the playoffs or not. As we head into the final stretch of the season, we explore one burning question each team must answer before the offseason.
Atlanta Hawks
Burning question: Dejounte Murray or Trae Young?
Leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline, all the noise surrounding the Atlanta Hawks revolved around the possibility of trading Dejounte Murray. However, since the trade deadline came and passed, Trae Young has seemingly found himself at the center of trade whispers once again. A lot can change between now and the offseason and I can't help but wonder if, over the next couple of months, the Hawks will be debating whether to trade Murray or Young, or perhaps even both.
The Hawks are at a point where they clearly need to shake up their roster. At this point, a complete rebuild can't be off the table for the team either. The Hawks only have a couple of months before they must answer some big questions about their future.