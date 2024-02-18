NBA: 1 Burning question every team must answer during the final stretch run
Over the final stretch of the season, every NBA team will have at least one burning question to answer.
LA Clippers
Burning question: Is this the last hurrah for this core?
The LA Clippers have played like one of the best teams in the league since making the big move for James Harden but there is still very much that this team has to figure out over the last two months of the season. Even though the addition of Harden may not seem like an indication that this could be the last hurrah for this core in LA, it is noteworthy that Paul George has still not signed an extension with the team. And unless something changes soon, there's a good chance that PG ends up at least exploring his free-agency market.
I can't help but wonder how much PG's future with the team hinges on their success or failure in the postseason. If the Clippers make a deep run, it'd be pretty surprising to see PG walk away in free agency. However, if the Clippers are upset in the first or second round, all bets are off.
The Clippers have faltered so much in the postseason in the Kawhi Leonard-PG era that it wouldn't be surprising if the latter ended up reevaluating his future with the team. At this point, it'd be surprising if he left and signed with another team but it can't completely be counted out just yet.