NBA Rumors: Have the Philadelphia 76ers' bold offseason plans been revealed?
Even after their NBA Trade Deadline move, the Philadelphia 76ers may have some bold plans for the offseason.
Even after making a move for Buddy Hield at the NBA Trade Deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers will enter the offseason with complete flexibility. When they traded James Harden to the LA Clippers, that's exactly what Sixers general manager Daryl Morey and the front office envisioned.
Joel Embiid injury aside and no matter how this season ends for the Sixers, this is a team that will enter the offseason with much promise. They'll have the necessary assets to make a big move via trade and the cap space to sign a big name in free agency. With Embiid playing the best basketball of his career, the Sixers will be in a position to surround him with the best possible supporting cast this offseason.
The question is, what will the Sixers end up doing with all this flexibility heading into the offseason? Well, it may not be that simple to predict. However, a recent report, shortly after the trade deadline, may have tipped the Sixers' bold plans for the summer.
According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Sixers could be preparing to target Paul George during the offseason. George is likely going to opt out of the final year of his contract after this season in an attempt to lock up a long-term deal. And the vast majority expect him to come to an agreement with the LA Clippers. However, if that doesn't materialize quickly, the Sixers will aggressively pursue George.
Paul George would be an ideal fit for the Philadelphia 76ers
Theoretically, there's an argument to be made that George would be an excellent fit for the Sixers. Next to Tyrese Maxey and Embiid, you can make the argument that the fit would be better than his current fit on the Clippers. The team would certainly be more balanced.
And while the Sixers may have the means to potentially sign George away from the Clippers, or even make a sign-and-trade move for him, prying him out of the hands of LA could prove to be extremely difficult.
But you can't fault the Sixers for such bold plans. If George does hit the open market, even if it is just for bargaining purposes, the Sixers should absolutely prioritize the chance of signing him.
This may be considered a bit of a pipe dream but the idea of George possibly joining the Sixers in the offseason should be a scary idea for the rest of the Eastern Conference. And if Morey and the Sixers can pull it off, they deserve all the credit in the world.