NBA: 1 Burning question every team must answer during the final stretch run
Over the final stretch of the season, every NBA team will have at least one burning question to answer.
Philadelphia 76ers
Burning question: What star target will fit the best next to Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid?
No matter how this season ends, it's become pretty clear over the last few weeks that the Philadelphia 76ers are going to enter the summer with some big goals on their mind. Whether or not they'll be able to hit on any of those lofty offseason targets remains to be seen. But over the course of the last few months of the season, the Sixers need to explore (behind the scenes) to identify which potential star targets make the most sense in the long run next to Tyrse Maxey and Joel Embiid.
Even though the Sixers managed to add Buddy Hield at the trade deadline, this is still a team that needs to make some strong additions if they're going to be able to compete with the likes of the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and the emerging New York Knicks in the future. The good news is that there's nothing stopping the Sixers from landing a difference-making star during the offseason.
Heading into a summer that could end up being a chaotic one, the Sixers will certainly be one of the teams controlling it all.