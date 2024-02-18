NBA: 1 Burning question every team must answer during the final stretch run
Over the final stretch of the season, every NBA team will have at least one burning question to answer.
Chicago Bulls
Burning question: How to trade Zach LaVine while also retooling?
Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, if there was one "big name" that was almost a lock to be traded, the unanimous name to fit that label was Zach LaVine. However, in the weeks leading up to the trade deadline, it quickly became clear that LaVine was not going to be moved. That became a certainty when it was announced that LaVine was going to be shut down for the remainder of the season due to an injury.
All in all, it was a season to forget for LaVine. When he was healthy, the Bulls were working ways to get rid of him. And now that he's injured and still on the roster, the Bulls must find a way to retool their roster while also trading LaVine before the start of next season. I can't imagine a scenario in which the Bulls enter next season with LaVine on the roster.
But over the final two months of the season, the Bulls need to figure out how they will execute that during the offseason. Trading LaVine is likely going to prove to be easier said than done during the summer, especially with him coming off a season-ending injury.