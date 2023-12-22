NBA: 1 Christmas miracle every team should be hoping for this season
Exploring one Christmas miracle every NBA team should be hoping for this season.
As Christmas quickly draws near, we explore one holiday miracle every NBA team is secretly hoping for this season.
It's officially Christmas season and in the NBA that means a good portion of the regular season has already been played and that certain conclusions can be taken. For many teams around the league, striving for more is at the forefront of their focus heading into the holiday season. For some teams, a Christmas miracle is something they very much need at this point heading into the remainder of the 2023-24 NBA campaign.
In light of the Christmas season, we'll go team by team and explore one wish that they should be hoping for as the remainder of the season unfolds. Or, in other words, one scenario that each team should be hoping comes to fruition by the end of the season.
Atlanta Hawks
Christmas wish: A trade for Pascal Siakam
For the past few months, the Atlanta Hawks have been considered the team that has been linked to Pascal Siakam the most. Whether that means they'd be a leader to land him if he was shopped ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline remains to be seen. But there's no question that he would completely change the dynamic of the team heading into the push toward the playoffs.
With a strong backcourt duo in Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, the addition of an All-Star talent such as Siakam could be the difference in the Hawks missing the playoffs to them being a dark horse contender in the Eastern Conference. Heading into the rest of the season, this is one Christmas wish that the Hawks should be hoping turns in their favor.