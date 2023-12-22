NBA: 1 Christmas miracle every team should be hoping for this season
Exploring one Christmas miracle every NBA team should be hoping for this season.
Milwaukee Bucks
Christmas wish: A healthy Khris Middleton for the playoffs
Over the past few weeks, the Milwaukee Bucks have started to take off as a team. However, there's still much that must be decided before they're crowned as the favorite to win the 2024 NBA title. For one, the supporting cast around Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo remains very much a question. With the biggest of such being Khris Middleton. When Middleton is healthy, the Bucks are a completely different team. When he's injured and/or not healthy, it's clear to see a distinct step back from the team.
Heading into the latter portion of the season, that will be the biggest question for the Bucks - can Middleton remain healthy for the team's deep playoff run? That's what the Bucks have to be hoping for this Christmas season. Milwaukee is built to win a title. They have a good enough of a roster to do so.
The big question for the Bucks is whether they'll be healthy enough during the playoffs to get the job done. Because of his recent injury history, Middleton is the biggest question mark for the team.