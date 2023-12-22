NBA: 1 Christmas miracle every team should be hoping for this season
Exploring one Christmas miracle every NBA team should be hoping for this season.
Portland Trail Blazers
Christmas wish: Scoot Henderson to pick up confidence
When it became clear that the Portland Trail Blazers were going to trade Damian Lillard, there was naturally widespread concern. However, many of those concerns were quieted with the fact that the Blazers owned the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and were likely going to be able to draft Scoot Henderson with the selection. Entering the draft, Scoot was believed to be the next great guard prospect to take the league by storm.
That hasn't exactly happened so far this season. In 17 games played, Scoot is averaging just 11 points and four assists on 37 percent shooting from the field and 24 percent shooting from 3-point range. He's also averaging more than three turnovers per contest. At this point, the Blazers have to be hoping that Scoot can turn things around and pick up some confidence heading toward the end of the season.
While he's begun to play a tad bit better over the last couple of weeks, there are still huge warning signs about Scoot so far this season.