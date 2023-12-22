NBA: 1 Christmas miracle every team should be hoping for this season
Exploring one Christmas miracle every NBA team should be hoping for this season.
Utah Jazz
Christmas wish: A monster trade offer for Lauri Markkanen
With hopes of quickly retooling after trading Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert two offseasons ago, the Utah Jazz find themselves in a very interesting situation. They have plenty of draft capital but a roster that remains very much uncertain with the exception of Lauri Markkanen. Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, the Jazz is open to trading nearly every player on the roster for the right price. And that happens to include All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen.
Without a clear path toward the playoffs in the Western Conference, trading Markkanene is now a possibility. Though, if it happens, the right deal would have to come around for the Jazz. But that could be easier said than done. This Christmas season, the Jazz has to be wishing for one of those crazy offers that they received in both the Gobert and Mitchell deals two summers ago.
That's the only way where I can see the Jazz trading Markkanen in-season. Short of that happening, Utah is probably going to explore trades for some of their other players at the trade deadline.