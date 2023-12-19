NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz shopping scoring wizard Jordan Clarkson ahead of deadline
NBA Trade Rumors: Utah Jazz might be shopping scoring wizard Jordan Clarkson ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Over the past week, it's been reported that the Utah Jazz are a team that could factor pretty heavily in the NBA Trade Deadline. There are several players on their roster that could seemingly be considered trade candidates over the next month and a half and as they struggle in the standings, it would almost be surprising at this point if they didn't at least move a couple of their veteran players.
One player who has been singled out as an intriguing trade candidate on their roster is Jordan Clarkson.
According to longtime NBA reporter Chris Haynes, the Jazz could be looking to move Clarkson ahead of the trade deadline. After signing an extension during the offseason, Utah could be looking to cash in on the asset that they retained during the summer.
Clarkson is currently sidelined with a biceps injury, but the hope is that he will return to the lineup in the next couple of weeks. When he does return, he could be showcasing himself as a potential trade target.
The Utah Jazz's early-season struggles may have altered their trade deadline plans
With the Jazz enduring some, perhaps unforeseen, early-season struggles, it doesn't make much sense for Clarkson to remain on the roster. Clarkson represents a greater value on a contender or, at the very least, a team that is trying to fight for a playoff spot.
The Jazz aren't that at this point in their rebuild and Clarkson could have strong value on the open market for a team looking for some added scoring ahead of the stretch run. Interestingly enough, after this season, Clarkson's contract is not that difficult to absorb.
With the way his extension was structured, Clarkson is making roughly $23.5 million this season and his cap number drops each of the next two seasons to just above $14 million per year. Perhaps the Jazz knew of this potential plan all along and put together a contract that would be attractive to opposing teams.
The big question surrounding Clarkson and his potential trade is what the Jazz would be looking for in return. Knowing how the Jazz has operated on the trade market over the last couple of seasons, you'd have to imagine that the starting point is a first-round pick. Quite frankly, that may not even be enough.
In 19 games played this season, Clarkson is averaging 17 points and five assists per game on 40 percent shooting from the field.