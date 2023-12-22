NBA: 1 Christmas miracle every team should be hoping for this season
Exploring one Christmas miracle every NBA team should be hoping for this season.
Brooklyn Nets
Christmas wish: A Donovan Mitchell trade demand
Well through the first quarter of the season, the Brooklyn Nets have been pretty much what everyone has expected them to be. The Nets are hovering around .500 and while they have had some encouraging stints so far this season, I don't truly believe anyone is expecting them to make much, if any, noise in the postseason. Unless, of course, they make a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline. Because that's the natural next step for the Nets.
They have a strong foundational core in Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Cam Thomas, and Nic Claxton. What the Nets really need at this point in their build is a superstar talent to help lead the way. There are whispers that a player who could fill that role for the team is Donovan Mitchell. With a very much unsettled situation with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the chances that Mitchell either demands a trade or is flat-out traded between now and the start of next season has risen dramatically since the start of the 2023-24 NBA campaign.
Quite frankly, the Nets, who have enough assets to go all-in on a Mitchell pursuit, have to be licking their chops at the opportunity to add Mitchell to their core. A Mitchell trade demand would make the Nets very happy.