NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets could be dark horse landing spot for Donovan Mitchell
The Brooklyn Nets could be waiting for the right moment to make a big move via trade.
NBA Trade Rumors: The Brooklyn Nets could emerge as a dark horse landing spot for Donovan Mitchell if he ends up seeking out of Cleveland.
Through the first 22 games of the season, the Brooklyn Nets have been exactly what most believed they would be this season. They're competitive and are on the path toward being a Play-In Tournament team in the Eastern Conference. Unless they make a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline, which doesn't seem likely at this point, the Nets are going to be a fringe playoff team with a shot to potentially win a game or two before bowing out to a contender in the first round.
During the offseason is when we could possibly see the Nets make the biggest jump in their progression as a team. They have the necessary assets to go out and target another star during the summer. If they feel they're ready for such a move, they're certainly a team to monitor when it comes to the trade market. And there are already whispers that they could be eyeing their next target.
According to a recent report, the Nets could emerge as a potential landing spot for Donovan Mitchell when he eventually becomes available on the open market. Also in the report is the notion that there's a growing belief around the league that Mitchell is eventually going to leave the Cavs.
Will Donovan Mitchell demand a trade away from the Cleveland Cavaliers?
If that does end up happening, you'd have to imagine that Mitchell is going to convey that to the Cavs at some point soon. When that does happen, Cleveland is probably going to begin to shop him on the trade block. That's when a team like the Nets could enter the market for Mitchell.
If Mitchell does end up on the trade block, you'd imagine that teams like the New York Knicks and Miami Heat are going to be interested. There will probably be others as well. However, with as many assets as the Nets have, it would be shocking if they didn't at least kick tires on the idea of adding Mitchell to the core of Cameron Johnson and Mikal Bridges.
The clock is ticking for the Cavs. Cleveland is playing better as of late but still doesn't have the look of a consistent contender in the East. Unless that changes, all signs continue to point to Mitchell looking for a fresh start. At the very least, he's a name to keep an eye on heading into the NBA Trade Deadline.