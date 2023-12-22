NBA: 1 Christmas miracle every team should be hoping for this season
Exploring one Christmas miracle every NBA team should be hoping for this season.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Christmas wish: Donovan Mitchell to sign an extension
Entering this season, the hope was that the Cleveland Cavaliers were going to take the next step in their progression and emerge as a dark horse contender opposite of the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference. Through the first quarter of the season, the Cavs have not been that. They're barely ranked in the top 6 of the standings and with Darius Garland and Evan Mobley missing significant time due to injuries, there's not much hope surrounding the Cavs right now.
Despite all that, the one big question that surrounds the Cavs is whether or not Donovan Mitchell will eventually sign a contract extension with the team or if he'll instead decide to explore other options. Right now, the optics don't look great for the Cavs' ability to keep Mitchell in Cleveland.
All signs may be pointing to the Cavaliers eventually trading Mitchell but there still has to be some hope internally for the Cavs that they can sell him on signing an extension. And that's the type of Christmas miracle the team has to be hoping for at this point.