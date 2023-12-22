NBA: 1 Christmas miracle every team should be hoping for this season
Exploring one Christmas miracle every NBA team should be hoping for this season.
Detroit Pistons
Christmas wish: An encouraging sign
To say that the Detroit Pistons are struggling would be a massive understatement. They're 2-26 on the season and are on a historic 25-game losing streak. There are concerns all over the roster concerning the Pistons' long-term future and while Cade Cunningham has had encouraging moments so far this season, there are equally concerns about the likes of Jaden Ivey, who seems to have taken a step back in his development.
So much so that it's brought about questions on whether he's the answer in the backcourt for the team. If that is indeed the truth of what's happening behind closed doors in the front office, that goes to show how much trouble the team's build may be in at the moment.
The Pistons have some huge questions to answer over the final three-quarters of the season. What the Pistons need this Christmas season is an encouraging sign that goes to show that, despite their struggles, the team is on the right track.