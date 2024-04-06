NBA: 1 Thing fan bases of all 30 teams should be rooting for to close season
What fans of every team in the league should be rooting for to close out the 2023-24 NBA season.
Houston Rockets
1 Thing to root for: Close the season on the right foot
After a magical month of March when it seemed as if the Houston Rockets were going to crash the Play-In Tournament party in the Western Conference, it seems as if the team has run out of steam heading into the final few games of the regular season. After winning 13-2 in March, the Rockets have fallen out of the race for the 10th seed in the West. However, all is not lost. And heading into the final few games of the regular season, Rockets fans should be rooting for this team to continue to play out the season on the right foot.
The momentum that the Rockets created during the month of March could very well be something they end up building upon. Even though the Rockets are not going to make the postseason, this is a team that could carry their end-of-the-season momentum into the offseason in an attempt to take another step forward next year.
And with the recent reports that the Rockets have plans on making another big splash during the offseason, this is a team that could very much look back at how they ended this season as the spark of a potential playoff run next year.