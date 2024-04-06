NBA: 1 Thing fan bases of all 30 teams should be rooting for to close season
Miami Heat
1 Thing to root for: Earn the 6th seed and avoid the Play-In Tournament
Because of their recent success as an underdog in the NBA playoffs over the last few seasons, I don't really think anyone is overlooking the Miami Heat as a potential threat heading into the postseason. At the same time, those who have been watching this team regularly, know that something feels off with the Heat heading into the playoffs.
That's why I believe many Heat fans are rooting hard for this team to get out of the seventh spot and earn the sixth seed to not only avoid the Play-In Tournament, in which they could end up facing the Philadelphia 76ers and a healthy Joel Embiid, but to also avoid the Milwaukee Bucks or Boston Celtics, and a potential first-round series.
If the Heat could find a way to finish as the sixth seed and potentially face either the Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, or New York Knicks, the Heat would feel much better about their chances of making another unlikely playoff run. This team, with how much they've struggled this season with consistency, I don't think they'd have much of us a chance against the Bucks or Celtics in the first round.