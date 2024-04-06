NBA: 1 Thing fan bases of all 30 teams should be rooting for to close season
What fans of every team in the league should be rooting for to close out the 2023-24 NBA season.
San Antonio Spurs
1 thing to root for: Victor Wembanyama to carry momentum into next season
Heading into the final stretch of the season, the San Antonio Spurs and their fans should continue to root for dominant performances from Victor Wembanyama. As he has emerged as the best young player in the NBA, and possibly already a top 15–20 player in the league, this is a team that is in a very great spot heading into the off-season.
Wembanyama is probably going to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award and that is going to catapult him into what could end up being one of the most anticipated sophomore seasons in recent history. If the Spurs continue to build around him as many expect them to do, this is a team that could quickly emerge as a dark horse playoff threat next season in the Western Conference.
With how good Wembanyama has looked during his rookie season, there are no limitations on what could await him in two year in the NBA. The Spurs will be one of the most hyped teams, especially if they make some offseason additions, heading into next season.