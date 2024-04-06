NBA: 1 Thing fan bases of all 30 teams should be rooting for to close season
What fans of every team in the league should be rooting for to close out the 2023-24 NBA season.
Dallas Mavericks
1 Thing to root for: Keep the hot streak going into the NBA Playoffs
As the start of the NBA playoffs quickly draws near, the Dallas Mavericks are one of the teams in the Western Conference that have begun to play a bit better down the stretch. Whether or not that will carry over into the postseason remains to be seen, especially considering the Mavs are one of the teams that will have their work cut for them as a lower-seeded team. But as long as Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are healthy, they're going to be a threat to make some noise.
Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, Mavs fans should be hoping that the team can continue this recent hot play into the playoffs. That's the only shot Dallas has at making an unexpected deep run.
As we have iterated before, as long as Luka and Kyrie are healthy, the Mavs are going to have a shot to compete with any team in the Western Conference in a seven-game series. Even more so if the non-Kyrie and Luka Mavs (the team's supporting cast) are playing with ultimate confidence heading into the postseason.