NBA: 10 Tantalizing questions that will fuel the push toward the playoffs
There are a few big questions that will drive the last couple of months of the NBA's regular season.
Exploring 10 of the biggest questions heading into the start of the push toward the NBA Playoffs.
The NBA All-Star Break is nearly over and the push toward the playoffs is officially here. Most NBA teams have between 26 and 29 games left on their regular season schedules as the 2023-24 campaign quickly comes to an end. Heading into the final two weeks of the regular season, or the push toward the postseason, we explore 10 of the most tantalizing questions that will fuel plenty of intrigue.
Will the Milwaukee Bucks right the ship?
The Milwaukee Bucks have struggled mightily since their decision to fire head coach Adrian Griffin and replace him with Doc Rivers. The Bucks are just 3-7 in Rivers' first 10 games as the head coach and have fallen all the way down to 3rd in the Eastern Conference standings. If it wasn't for Joel Embiid's injury and the New York Knicks also being decimated by injuries in the last couple of weeks, the Bucks would likely be sitting as the 5th seed at the NBA All-Star Break.
Heading into the stretch run, one of the biggest questions revolves around whether the Bucks can right the ship. Since adding Damian Lillard during the offseason, many predicted the Bucks to, at the very least, be a conference finalist. Right now, there's not even a guarantee they make it out of the first round of the playoffs.
If the Bucks can't turn things around this season, you'd have to imagine there will be some big repercussions to deal with during the offseason.