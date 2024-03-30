NBA: 25 Greatest playoff performers in history, ranked by Player Efficiency Rating (PER)
Taking a look at the greatest playoff performers in NBA history.
16. Chris Paul (23.18 PER)
One of the most talented, fiercest, and most accomplished players in NBA history, Chris Paul doesn't get the full credit that he probably deserves when it comes to being a playoff performer. That's because over the course of his 18-year NBA career, Paul just has two appearances in the conference finals and one in the NBA Finals. Viewed as a player that never got over the hump during his prime, a championship has been a missing punctuation to an otherwise successful career.
No matter what the narratives may be for Paul, there's no question he's going to be remembered as one of the best point guards in NBA history. It's a shame he may never win a championship in the NBA but when it comes to his individual performances, there's isn't much that can be questioned.
Paul averages 20 points, eight assists, and five rebounds per game on 48 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from 3-point range over the course of his 149 playoff appearances throughout his career.