NBA: 25 Greatest playoff performers in history, ranked by Player Efficiency Rating (PER)
Taking a look at the greatest playoff performers in NBA history.
15. Dolph Schaves (23.29 PER)
Dolph Schaves was an undersized 6-foot-8 power forward and center who played for the Syracuse Nationals from 1949-64. He would go on to win an NBA Championship during the 1955 season and was named to 12 NBA All-Star teams. Playing in a very different NBA than what we currently know and love, Schaves dominated during his era. And being ranked No. 15 on this list tells us that he was very much an effective player.
To put in terms how different the NBA was during his time, in his best statistical season, Schaves averaged 25 points, 14 rebounds, and three assists on 40 percent shooting from the field. Offensive efficiency wasn't an all-time high during the Schaves era, but he was still a tad bit ahead of the current trends at the time.
In 97 playoff appearances, Schaves averaged 20 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists per game on 39 percent shooting from the field. So, yes, it was certainly a different offensive era for the NBA, but his presence was still very much felt.