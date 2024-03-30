NBA: 25 Greatest playoff performers in history, ranked by Player Efficiency Rating (PER)
Taking a look at the greatest playoff performers in NBA history.
14. Tracy McGrady (23.40 PER)
It you grew up watching Tracy McGrady, it's somewhat shocking to see him this high on the NBA's playoff Player Efficiency Rating top 25 list considering his reputation was one of a player that couldn't make it out of the first round of the playoffs. And when he was a featured player, whether it was with Toronto, Orlando, or Houston, his teams never did. The only time the Rockets managed to do so, he was out due to injury.
It's a shame that T-Mac never going to experience the entirety of the NBA Playoffs but there's no question he was one of the best players on the league's biggest stage. In the end, T-Mac was never surrounded by enough talent to win an NBA Championship but it's still important to celebrate how good of a player he was. Injuries eventually derailed his career and cut it short.
In 50 playoff games, T-Mac averaged 22 points, six rebounds, and five assists per game on 43 percent shooting from the field. The truly unfortunate part of his career is that if T-Mac had the pure talent to be one of the best players in NBA history.