NBA: 25 Greatest playoff performers in history, ranked by Player Efficiency Rating (PER)
Taking a look at the greatest playoff performers in NBA history.
13. Dirk Nowitzki (23.82 PER)
For a while during his career, Dirk Nowitzki was considered a playoff choker. Until he finally broke through with a championship during the 2011 NBA season (over the Miami Heat's Big 3), Dirk was on the path to being considered one of the bigger under-performers in the NBA Playoffs. Nevertheless, after delivering a championship to the Dallas Mavericks., the narrative surrounding Dirk completely changed.
Now, there's no debate, Dirk is one of the best and most efficient player performers of all time and checking in at No. 13 on this list completely backs that up. Even though Dirk will never get the rightful credit he deserves for being a generational player at the power forward position, there's no question that he also had a big influence on how the game is played today.
In 145 career playoff games, all with the Mavs, Dirk averaged 25 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists on 46 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from 3-point range.