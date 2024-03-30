NBA: 25 Greatest playoff performers in history, ranked by Player Efficiency Rating (PER)
Taking a look at the greatest playoff performers in NBA history.
12. Kevin Durant (24.08 PER)
It's interesting to look back at Kevin Durant's career because, at the start of it, there was still this lingering thought that the NBA was a big men's league. Looking back at the 2007 NBA Draft, the Portland Trail Blazers selected Greg Oden over KD with the No. 1 overall pick because of this belief. When you break down KD's career, it's probably one of the biggest blunders in NBA Draft history.
KD would go on to usher in this new era of the league in which it has become dominated by wing players. As a near-7-footer, KD is doing things on the basketball floor that no 7-footer in NBA history has been able to do. If nothing else, KD is going to be recognized as one of the most unguardable offensive players in NBA history.
KD has won two championships (with the Golden State Warriors) and is one of the most accomplished playoff performers in recent history. In 166 playoff games played, KD averages 29 points, eight rebounds, and four assists on 48 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from 3-point range.