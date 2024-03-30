NBA: 25 Greatest playoff performers in history, ranked by Player Efficiency Rating (PER)
Taking a look at the greatest playoff performers in NBA history.
11. Charles Barkley (24.18 PER)
Before becoming a mainstay on TNT's Inside the NBA, Charles Barkley was dominating the NBA during the late 1980s and early 1990s with the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns. Known as another player who wasn't able to win an NBA Championship, Barkley is almost underrated as a player at this point. Barkley was undersized and not as athletic as some of the other bigger names the league had to offer, but that didn't stop him from being one of the most dominant forces as a power forward.
Barkley never was able to win a championship and only made one NBA Finals appearance (which was upended by Michael Jordan during the 1993 season) but there's no question he had a huge impact in the story of the NBA. Over his 16-year NBA career, Barkley only missed the playoffs three times.
In the 123 playoff games he appeared in, Barkley averaged 23 points, 13 rebounds, and three assists per game on 51 percent shooting from the field. The NBA Championship may have eluded him but he was still a player that changed the game in a huge way.