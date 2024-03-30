NBA: 25 Greatest playoff performers in history, ranked by Player Efficiency Rating (PER)
10. Tim Duncan (24.28 PER)
The NBA is not the same as it was a decade or two ago as it continues to move away from the traditional big man, but there's no question that the story of the modern game can't be told without the influence of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs. Even though David Robinson was a big part of the Spurs' rise in the early 1990s as a franchise, it was Duncan who took this franchise to an entirely different level.
Winner of five NBA championships during his time with the Spurs, Duncan became one of the most dominant big men in all of the league. In fact, you could probably make the strong argument that Duncan is the best power forward in NBA history. He wasn't an overwhelming superstar by any means, and at times appeared a bit boring, but when it came to his on-the-court impact, Duncan continually got it done when it mattered the most. And in the playoffs, the Spurs, led by Duncan, were one of those teams that no one wanted to see.
For his career, Duncan averaged 21 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks per game on 50 percent shooting from the field across 251 playoff games with the Spurs.