NBA: 25 Greatest playoff performers in history, ranked by Player Efficiency Rating (PER)
Taking a look at the greatest playoff performers in NBA history.
9. Kawhi Leonard (24.29 PER)
As we jump into the top 10, Kawhi Leonard is a player who many will circle as surprising to be this high on this list, especially considering how much he's been absent from the NBA playoff picture in recent years. However, early on in his career with the San Antonio Spurs and then with the Toronto Raptors, Kawhi quickly emerged as one of the best playoff performers in the NBA. Let's not forget that it was Kawhi (with the Spurs) who broke up Miami's Big 3 and then Kawhi (with the Raptors) who also broke up the Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors.
Even if that ends up being his playoff legacy, that's a pretty strong one no matter what else happens in his career. Still, he's one of the most dominant two-way players in the league and if it wasn't for injuries that somewhat derailed his career over the last few seasons, he'd probably have another championship or two with the LA Clippers.
However, there's no question that when looking back at Kawhi's career, he's going to be considered one of the best and most complete wing players in the NBA has ever had. If you've seen Playoff Kawhi, it's no surprise that he has a top-10 postseason Player Efficiency Rating at all.