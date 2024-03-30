NBA: 25 Greatest playoff performers in history, ranked by Player Efficiency Rating (PER)
Taking a look at the greatest playoff performers in NBA history.
8. Giannis Antetokounmpo (25.59 PER)
The fact that Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to be 30 years at next season is actually quite insane to think about. Even though he's already won one NBA Championship, it still feels like he's left much to be desired as an NBA player. Nevertheless, every year, he's one of the best and most dominant players in the league. Even though his teams haven't had the playoff success that some of the other players ranked in the top 10 have had, it's clear he's been super efficient in the postseason.
With the Milwaukee Bucks, it's probably likely he'll win another championship. As long as he keeps playing at a high level, the Bucks should be able to surround him with the necessary supporting cast to put him in a position to do so. At this point, you just have to trust the process with Giannis as he's done throughout his career.
As a playoff performer, Giannis averages 27 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists per game on 53 percent shooting from the field. The narrative around Giannis and the playoffs changed dramatically when he won his first title. And that could happen once again (even more so) if he is able to win another title.