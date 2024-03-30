NBA: 25 Greatest playoff performers in history, ranked by Player Efficiency Rating (PER)
Taking a look at the greatest playoff performers in NBA history.
7. Hakeem Olajuwon (25.69 PER)
Hakeem Olajuwon doesn't nearly get the recognition that he probably deserves as a dominant big man, mostly because he played in the same era as Michael Jordan, but there's no question he is worthy to be on this list. Hakeem would go on to play 18 years in the NBA, 17 with the Houston Rockets. (Let's forget that one season that he played with the Toronto Raptors). Consistently, Hakeem would go on to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds for nearly his entire career. That level of consistency is quite rare for big men.
Over the course of his career in the NBA, Hakeem only missed the playoffs three times. Hakeem would lead the Rockets to the NBA Finals three times in his career, winning two of them in back-to-back seasons. Hakeem has a near-complete basketball resume in which he also led the University of Houston to three-straight Final Fours.
In 145 career playoff games, Hakeem averaged 26 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks per game on 53 percent shooting from the field.