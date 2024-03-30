NBA: 25 Greatest playoff performers in history, ranked by Player Efficiency Rating (PER)
Taking a look at the greatest playoff performers in NBA history.
24. Kobe Bryant (22.40 PER)
The late Kobe Bryant was not only known as one of the best playoff performers of all time but he was recognized as one of the best clutch players overall. Perhaps only second to Michael Jordan, Kobe was one of the best big-shot makers in NBA history. Over the course of his career, Kobe had big playoff moment after big playoff moment; it's no surprise that he has one of the best playoff PERs of all time.
Kobe only missed the playoffs five times in his career and would go on to win five NBA Championships with the Los Angeles Lakers. Ultimately calling it a career after the 2015-16 NBA season, Kobe would pass away in a helicopter crash just four years later. Kobe will forever be remembered for coming up big in the clutch and for his numerous playoff moments.
Considered one of the best players of all time, Kobe is synonymous with the clutch gene. To say that Kobe was the 24th most efficient playoff performer of all time is still somewhat of an understatement. That's how good he was on the NBA's biggest stage.