NBA: 25 Greatest playoff performers in history, ranked by Player Efficiency Rating (PER)
Taking a look at the greatest playoff performers in NBA history.
5. Anthony Davis (26.56 PER)
Honestly, when you think about the best NBA playoff performers in history, Anthony Davis is not one of the names that immediately jumps to mind. However, he does check in with one of the best postseason Player Efficiency Ratings in league history. AD may not have a ton of playoff experience, missing the playoffs four times in his first six seasons, but when he's gotten there, he's been dominant.
That much was evident when AD helped fuel the Los Angeles Lakers to a championship during the 2019-20 NBA season. Overall, while AD still has plenty to prove in the playoffs, it's clear that he has the physical tools and skill set to go down as one of the most dominant playoff performers in Lakers history.
AD has only made the playoffs five times out of the first 11 seasons of his career but has averaged 26 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists per game on 53 percent shooting from the field and 33 percent shooting from 3-point range. AD is a surprising but clearly worthy big-time playoff performer.