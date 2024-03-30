NBA: 25 Greatest playoff performers in history, ranked by Player Efficiency Rating (PER)
Taking a look at the greatest playoff performers in NBA history.
4. LeBron James (27.94 PER)
Since the moment he graced the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine, LeBron James was under a microscope. That multiplied 10-fold the moment he was drafted No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA Draft. And somewhat surprisingly, LeBron didn't fold. In fact, you can make the argument that he's been even better than many thought he would be. Labeled as "The Chosen One," LeBron has very much been that. Since early on in his career, LeBron has been the best player in the NBA en route to four NBA Championships, four NBA MVP awards, and 20 NBA All-Star selections - oh, and he's not done yet.
There's still a chance LeBron can add another championship before the end of his illustrious NBA career. But even then, at the age of 39, he's still one of the most dominant players in the league. That's not normal. What LeBron is doing at the age of 39 must be celebrated.
Over 282 career playoff games, LeBron averages 29 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists on 50 percent shooting from the field and 33 percent shooting from 3-point range.