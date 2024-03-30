NBA: 25 Greatest playoff performers in history, ranked by Player Efficiency Rating (PER)
Taking a look at the greatest playoff performers in NBA history.
3. George Mikan (28.51)
George Mikan was one of the original dominant big men in the NBA, playing from 1946-54 and then in 1956 for the Minneapolis Lakers. During his time with the Lakers, Mikan led the team to multiple championships as the centerpiece of the team. A 6-foot-10 center, Mikan was ahead of his time in terms of dominating in the paint with his size and length.
Once his playoff career was over, Mikan dipped his toe into coaching. However, that didn't seem to last long and eventually, Mikan elected to devote his post-playing career to his family. Mikan passed away at the age of 80 in 2005.
Even though Mikan didn't have an insanely long playing career in the NBA, Mikan was extremely effective and productive in the seven playoff runs he played a big part. As a playoff performer, Mikan averaged 24 points and 14 rebounds on 40 percent shooting from the field.