NBA: 25 Greatest playoff performers in history, ranked by Player Efficiency Rating (PER)
Taking a look at the greatest playoff performers in NBA history.
2. Michael Jordan (28.60 PER)
The moment he entered the league, it was pretty clear that Michael Jordan was going to be one of the best players of all time. Did anyone anticipate that he was going to be the greatest to ever play the game? Who knows. However, it was clear that he was special right away. And that sentiment carried throughout the rest of his career. Even though for a while MJ was considered a player that could not break through in the playoffs, that quickly changed once he had a better supporting cast around him.
Once MJ started winning the playoffs, he didn't stop. MJ would go on to win six NBA Championships (two three-peats) and likely wins more if he didn't retire the first time around. MJ is unanimously considered the greatest player to ever put on a pair of sneakers and it's hard to see that ever changing.
As one of the most dominant players in playoff history, MJ averaged 33 points, six rebounds, six assists, and two steals per game on 49 percent shooting from the field and 33 percent shooting from 3-point range in 179 career playoff games.