NBA: 25 Greatest playoff performers in history, ranked by Player Efficiency Rating (PER)
Taking a look at the greatest playoff performers in NBA history.
1. Nikola Jokic (29.02 PER)
In starting to dig up the information regarding this list, I was increasingly surprised to see that Nikola Jokic was ranked ahead of some of the greatest players of all time like LeBron James and Michael Jordan. However, when I began to look back at how good Jokic has been since he entered the league, it started to make sense. Jokic is probably the best player in the NBA right now and doesn't get the rightful credit that he deserves. In the playoffs, he's been absolutely dominating and even better than the version of himself in the regular season.
Taking all that into account, it makes sense that Jokic would be the No. 1 ranked NBA playoff performer when it comes to Player Efficiency Rating. Jokic has already led the Denver Nuggets to one NBA Championship and there's a good chance he adds another one or two before he retires from the league (assuming he stays with the Nuggets).
In 68 career playoff games, Jokic averages 28 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists on 53 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent shooting from 3-point range. When it comes to Jokic, we very much could be watching a top 5 player of all time.