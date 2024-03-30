NBA: 25 Greatest playoff performers in history, ranked by Player Efficiency Rating (PER)
Taking a look at the greatest playoff performers in NBA history.
22. Wilt Chamberlain (22.75 PER)
Known as being arguably the most dominant player in NBA history, it would have been a huge disservice if Wilt Chamberlain wasn't on this list. Most know Wilt for being the only NBA player in history to score 100 points in a game, but there was so much more to him than just that one historic performance. Wilt would go on to play 15 seasons in the NBA, winning the league MVP four times, being named to the All-Star Game 13 times, and winning two NBA Championships.
In 160 postseason games played, Wilt averaged 23 points, 25 rebounds, and four assists per game on 52 percent shooting from the field. Perhaps the most impressive statistic for Wilt is the fact that he averaged 47.2 minutes per game over the course of his career in the playoffs.
Not only was Wilt the most dominating force on the floor every night but he was also an absolute machine. Playing nearly every minute of each game, it's nearly impossible to be as efficient as Wilt was. But that's part of what makes him a legend in the NBA.