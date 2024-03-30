NBA: 25 Greatest playoff performers in history, ranked by Player Efficiency Rating (PER)
Taking a look at the greatest playoff performers in NBA history.
21. Magic Johnson (22.95 PER)
Back in the 1980s, Magic Johnson helped revive the NBA. Before Michael Jordan came onto the scene, Magic was the player that everyone wanted to craft their game around. As a unique talent with size, skill, and speed, Magic took the league by storm as he helped establish the Los Angeles Lakers as a cornerstone franchise in the NBA.
Magic helped lead the Lakers to five NBA Championships and is considered the best point guard to ever play the game. His influence around the league and at the lead-guard position is very much still evident and it's hard to measure the full impact that he had on the NBA. In 190 total playoff games played, Magic averaged 20 points, 12 assists, and eight rebounds per game, and 51 percent shooting from the field.
It's a shame that Magic's career was cut short because he was he played a big part in the NBA becoming what it is today, while also being one of the most efficient players in postseason history.