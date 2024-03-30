NBA: 25 Greatest playoff performers in history, ranked by Player Efficiency Rating (PER)
Taking a look at the greatest playoff performers in NBA history.
20. Stephen Curry (22.97 PER)
Still writing the story of his NBA career, even as his book remains unfinished, it's pretty safe to say that Stephen Curry is going to be remembered as a generational talent. He's changed the NBA game for the better and there's a good chance he ends up having a greater influence on the league as a whole than many of the other names on this list. While Curry has had his struggles in the playoffs, he's still an incredibly efficient player. That much is evident by being a top 20 NBA postseason player in league history.
In 14 seasons played in the NBA (not counting this year), Curry has helped lead the Golden State Warriors to Six NBA Finals and has won four of them. Over the course of his career, Curry has averaged 27 points, six assists, and five rebounds per game on 47 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from 3-point range.
At the age of 36, Curry still could have some magic remaining in his career but with the Warriors' current struggles, there's a chance his best days are already behind him.