NBA: 25 Greatest playoff performers in history, ranked by Player Efficiency Rating (PER)
Taking a look at the greatest playoff performers in NBA history.
18. David Robinson (23.02 PER)
Before Tim Duncan in San Antonio, there was David Robinson. Taking an interesting path to the NBA, in which he had to serve in the Naval Reserve for two years, Robinson eventually found his way to the Spurs. And once he got there, he quickly became one of the most dominating forces in the league. In his best season with the Spurs, during the 1993-94 season, Robinson averaged 30 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks per game on 51 percent shooting from the field.
Most known for being part of the Twin Towers in San Antonio, next to Duncan, Robinson helped the Spurs win two NBA Championships before electing to retire in 2003. In 123 NBA playoff games played, Robinson averaged 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game on 54 percent shooting from the field.
Duncan often overshadows Robinson when looking back at San Antonio Spurs history, but there's no question that he played a big part in stabilizing an organization in the early 1990s.