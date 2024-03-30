NBA: 25 Greatest playoff performers in history, ranked by Player Efficiency Rating (PER)
Taking a look at the greatest playoff performers in NBA history.
17. Jerry West (23.06 PER)
Before LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, and even the Showtime Lakers, it was Jerry West who was the face of the Los Angeles Lakers. Known as "The Logo," West is known as being one of the most iconic players in NBA history. Even though the game has completely changed since West was the face of the league, you can't tell the entire story of the NBA if you omit his contributions to the game.
Even though West's legacy is one that went 1-8 in the NBA Finals, it's clear that he was one of the most efficient and productive playoff performers in history. Even though he only won one championship, making eight NBA Finals is not an easy task. The closest we've seen to that in recent history is LeBron James, who has made 10 trips over the course of his career.
Over the course of 153 playoff games, West averaged 29 points and six assists on 47 percent shooting from the field. West would play all 14 years of his career with the Lakers before retiring in 1974.