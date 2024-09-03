NBA: 4 Most highly anticipated returns (from injury) worth monitoring in 2024-25
Lonzo Ball, Chicago Bulls
The last time Lonzo Ball played in an actual NBA game was January 14, 2022, after suffering a significant knee injury that required three different surgeries.
Ball joined the Chicago Bulls and signed a four-year contract worth $85 million back in 2021 as he was expected to become an integral part of the team's core. There could exist a cause for concern with Ball returning to the lineup as the team is now very different from the last time he suited up for the team. Demar DeRozan is gone and so is Alex Caruso, and Zach LaVine could be the next player to leave if the Bulls can find a team that would be willing to facilitate a trade.
The good news is that Ball has been cleared for full contact and has been playing 5-on-5 during sessions over the summer. The hope is that Ball will return and still be able to compete at a high level, but expect the Bulls organization to take things slow and use caution concerning his minutes. The last thing they want is for Ball to reaggravate the injury or rush him back before he is ready. The Bulls are not expected to be a top-tier team in the East, but a fully healthy Ball could be the difference between the team being a contender or missing the postseason.