NBA: 4 Obvious takeaways from the highly-anticipated 2024-25 Christmas Day slate
The NBA believes in Victor Wembanyama as the next big superstar
If it wasn't clear before, it surely is now. The NBA clearly believes that Victor Wembanyama is the next big superstar. After a strong rookie season, Wemby is ready to take the league by storm during his sophomore season. Even though the San Antonio Spurs aren't projected to be one of the better teams in the Western Conference this season, the fact that the NBA still decided to feature them on Christmas Day, against the New York Knicks, says a lot. There's no more denying the fact that Wemby has arrived and he's about to take over the NBA.
There's a very real chance that Wemby becomes the next big face of the league as soon as LeBron James and Steph Curry call in a career. Looking at the landscape of the rest of the league, Wemby is the one player who stands out as a budding superstar ready to take over the reins.
A lot can be read between the lines of this year's NBA Christmas Day slate, but there may not be a bigger message than the fact that the Wemby takeover has finally arrived.