NBA: 7 Budding stars that will become household names in 2024
There are several budding NBA stars that will take the next step in their games in 2024.
Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
When you look at the Philadelphia 76ers and how they've maintained being a top 3 team in the Eastern Conference even after trading James Harden, most of the credit goes to Joel Embiid and, for the most part, deservedly so. Embiid is one of the best players in the league and has once again gotten off to an excellent start to the season. However, I'm not sure the Sixers would be where they are this season without the leap that Tyrese Maxey has made in his fourth season in the league.
In stepping into Harden's role, Maxey is averaging 26 points, seven assists, and four rebounds per game on 46 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent shooting from 3-point range. He's emerged as a legit supporting star next to Embiid and could help the Sixers make some unlikely waves in the Eastern Conference playoffs this season.
The scary part of Maxey's play this season is that he's still getting better. At 23 years old, Maxey is just scratching the surface of the player he can be at his peak. In 2024, Maxey is going to continue to make strides in his game to emerge as a household name in the NBA.