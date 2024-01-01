NBA: 7 Budding stars that will become household names in 2024
There are several budding NBA stars that will take the next step in their games in 2024.
Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
Through the first couple of months of the 2023-24 NBA season, we're already seeing signs of the star potential that Scottie Barnes possesses. With the moves that the Raptors have already made and the ones that could lie ahead heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, I anticipate that Toronto is setting the stage for Barnes to take the league by storm during the 2024 calendar year. Barnes is going to have everything working in his favor to emerge as a true household star.
In what is emerging as his breakout season, Barnes is averaging 21 points, nine rebounds, and six assists per game on 48 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from 3-point range. He's answered a lot of the concerns that surrounded him heading into this season and is proving that he has the capability to be a lead star for a team.
The fact that he's managed to be this impactful on a team that wasn't even tailored to him is an encouraging sign. Now that the Raptors are beginning to retool around Barnes, he should be in a better position to succeed heading into 2024.