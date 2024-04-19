NBA: 9 Bold and league-altering predictions heading into the playoffs
The most exciting time in the NBA is finally here. With the NBA Play-In Tournament wrapping up soon, the official start of the NBA Playoffs is on the horizon. With plenty of storylines surrounding this year's playoff field, we explore nine bold - and potentially league-altering - predictions heading into the postseason.
The Dallas Mavericks will make the Western Conference Finals
Since the beginning of March, the Dallas Mavericks have arguably been the hottest team in basketball. Since March 7, the Mavericks are 16-4 (best in the Western Conference) and have the No. 1 defensive rating in the league. Over the last month-plus, this is a team that has begun to hit its stride. Heading into their first-round playoff series against the LA Clippers, I'd have to think that's going to continue to be the case. Even more so considering how inconsistent the Clippers have looked down the stretch.
With two absolute series-changers in Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, who are both playing at a very high level, I believe the Mavs are about to have a special playoff run. Getting by the Clippers first, and then the Oklahoma City Thunder, I predict the Mavs are going to make a run to the Western Conference Finals.