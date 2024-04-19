NBA: 9 Bold and league-altering predictions heading into the playoffs
Making nine bold and league-altering predictions heading into the NBA Playoffs.
The Boston Celtics will not lose a game until the NBA Finals
Heading into the start of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics have the potential to do something special. As one of the most dominating teams in recent history, the Celtics are the heavy favorites to win it all this season. One prediction that I have heading into this year's postseason is that the Celtics won't lose a game until the NBA Finals. Boston is going to sweep their way to the NBA Finals and with how dominant they've been in the regular season, this shouldn't come as a huge surprise.
Look at it this way, the Celtics went 4-1 against the New York Knicks this season, which may end up being their biggest test in the Eastern Conference. Maybe that still ends up being the Milwaukee Bucks if they can get healthy, but even that isn't a guarantee. Still, the Celtics went 2-2 against the Bucks.
I predict the Celtics are going to enter this playoff run with a huge chip on their shoulder. After being embarrassed in last year's Eastern Conference Finals, the Celtics are playing for much more heading into these playoffs. And I'd have to imagine they're going to come through this time around, and in a big way.