NBA: Analyzing each team's most underrated and overrated player heading into 2024-25
As we inch closer and closer to the start of NBA Training Camps, which are still a little less than two months away, it's only natural to begin looking at each team's revamped rosters. There are some teams that will enter the new season with a completely different look while others will resemble much of last season.
Taking a deep dive into each team, we will analyze every team's most underrated and overrated player heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
Atlanta Hawks
Underrated: Jalen Johnson
Over the next year, if he continues to make the strides in his game that many predict he will, Jalen Johnson is going to become a bigger and bigger name across the league. As a strong two-way player, Johnson enjoyed a breakout season this past year with the Atlanta Hawks. He's only going to build off that and should be considered a foundational building block as the team continues to pivot in a new direction.
Overrated: Trae Young
Even though I disagree with where his current trade value is, there's also part of me that is willing to agree that Trae Young is a bit overrated at this point in his career. For as dynamic as he can be on the offensive end of the floor, he's struggled in translated his excellent play to wins for the Atlanta Hawks. The fact that he could elevate the team after their acquisition of Dejounte Murray is truly concerning on that front.
It'll be interesting to see how the Hawks handle Young moving forward, especially now that it's become clear they don't view him as the franchise player anymore.