NBA: Analyzing each team's most underrated and overrated player heading into 2024-25
New Orleans Pelicans
Underrated: Herbert Jones
Part of the reason why the New Orleans Pelicans may be comfortable in trading Brandon Ingram, which still appears to be a strong possibility before the start of the season, is the continued emergence of Herbert Jones. At this point in his career, Jones has to be considered one of the most underrated wings in the NBA.
With how productive and efficient as Jones was this past season, it's clear that the Pelicans will be expecting big things from Jones.
Overrated: Brandon Ingram
His lack of trade market tells us the story that perhaps the New Orleans Pelicans already knew - Brandon Ingram may be considered an overrated player. Considering the contract he's looking to sign, it's clear that not even the Pelicans believe he's worth it.
If the Pelicans don't believe he's worth being paid max money, then that suggests he's not a max player. Considering there haven't been any other teams in the league jumping at the opportunity to do so, that leads me to believe that perhaps this narrative may be a reality.