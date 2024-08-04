NBA: Analyzing each team's most underrated and overrated player heading into 2024-25
Phoenix Suns
Underrated: Tyus Jones
There's a good chance that the Phoenix Suns end up being remembered as the team that scored the steal of the offseason. Signing Tyus Jones to a minimum contract this summer could end up being one of the best moves of the offseason. He may not be considered a big name but there's no question he's a worthy starting point guard in the league.
Adding Jones next to this extremely talented core is going to be borderline unfair for the rest of the Western Conference.
Overrated: Bradley Beal
It was always going to be difficult for the Bradley Beal trade to be considered a success for the Phoenix Suns. As soon as the deal went through and the big 3 of Kevin Durant, Beal, and Devin Booker were formed, it was automatically championship-or-bust for the team. At this point, with as much as he's struggled with injuries and inconsistency, it's hard not to view Beal as somewhat of an overrated player.
It's unfortunate because there's a good chance that Beal ends up being remembered as the player who couldn't help the Suns elevate to championship status.