NBA Draft Rumors: Atlanta Hawks could trade down to select rising prospect?
NBA Draft Rumors: There are whispers that the Atlanta Hawks could end up trading down a few spots to select a red-hot rising prospect at the 2024 NBA Draft.
The Atlanta Hawks will have a huge impact in how the 2024 NBA Draft board falls. It's not even just because they own the No. 1 overall pick, though that is a large reason why, but it's also because they have so much flexibility while holding the power of the No. 1 pick. With the growing chance that the Hawks could use this asset to completely revamp a rebuild of their roster, it's easy to see why the team could have so much influence heading into the NBA Draft.
It may not even just be about who they end up taking with the No. 1 pick. In fact, a trade-down can't completely be considered off the table at this point either.
According to a recent report, with the NBA Draft around the corner, there are growing whispers that the Hawks could elect to trade a few spots down from No. 1 in an attempt to target one of the bigger rising prospects in this year's draft class, Donovan Clingan.
Donovan Clingan is a popular prospect heading into the 2024 NBA Draft
As a player that has quickly risen up draft boards across the league, there's a chance that Clingan could end up being the third prospect taken overall after Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher who have done a good job of separating themselves from the rest of the pack. But after those two talented prospects, it's Clingan who has gotten the most hype of a prospect that teams are targeting in the top 5.
In fact, there have been whispers that there are multiple teams eyeing a potential move up into the top 5 in order to put themselves in a position to draft Clingan. Whether or not that will end up being the smart play in the long run remains to be seen, but it's beginning to look more and more as if teams across the league are beginning to circle Clingan as a potential difference-maker, and likely an immediate one.
With the No. 1 overall pick, the Hawks will have options. And it seems as if Clingan is emerging as one of those possibilities for Atlanta. One thing's for sure; trading out of the No. 1 overall slot could completely turn this draft upside down, and it would be one heck of a move to get the festivities going.